Barrie Colts Announce Preseason Roster
Published on September 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
Following the 2025 Barrie Colts Training Camp and heading into the official preseason, the team has finalized a 35-player roster that showcases a blend of promising prospects, returning talent, and key newcomers. This roster will represent the Colts as they prepare for the upcoming Ontario Hockey League season, with many players eager to make their mark during the preseason games.
2025 Barrie Colts Preseason Roster
Goaltenders
#62 Ben Hrebik - G
#33 Hagan Bach - G
#1 Arvin Jaswal - G
#31 Nico Armellin - G
Defensemen
#4 Teague Vader - D
#8 Joey Wassilyn - D
#16 Justin Handsor - D
#21 Jack Pollock - D
#23 Ethan Armstrong - D
#27 Cole Dubowsky - D
#41 Cole Emerton - D
#44 Noah Barton - D
#71 Bode Stewart - D
#77 Kashawn Aitcheson - D
#78 Gabriel Eliasson - D
#88 Evan Passmore - D
Forwards
#2 Nicholas Desiderio - F
#7 Eron Mitchell - F
#9 Alexander Assadourian - F
#11 William Schneid - F
#14 Calvin Crombie - F
#15 Joseph Salandra - F
#17 Sam Black - F
#19 Jack Martin - F
#24 Nolan Newton - F
#25 Brad Gardiner - F
#29 Cole Beaudoin - F
#37 Eamon Edgar - F
#83 Jonah McCormick - F
#84 Jaiden Newton - F
#85 Carter Lowe - F
#91 Luc Gauvreau - F
#92 Aleksandr Sementsov - F
#98 Andrei Gudin - F
#28 Emil Hemming - F
