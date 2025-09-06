Spitfires Fall 8-1 in Preseason Action vs Flint

Flint, MI - The Spitfires travelled to Flint for their first preseason game of the 2025-26 campaign. It was a close affair for the first 20 minutes before the seasoned veterans of Flint took over the game.

In the first period, the Spitfires were sent to an early powerplay and Andrew Robinson would break the deadlock. His point shot found the back of the net through a screen for his first of the preseason. Late in the frame, the Firebirds would strike back with a powerplay goal of their own and we were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second and third period, the Firebirds would rattle off seven goals from D'Arcy, Wang, Uljanskis, Graziano, Thibodeau, Kostov x2 and Josh Colosimo.

The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday in Chatham vs the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05pm.

By Nicholas Welsh







