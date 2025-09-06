Birds Explode in Second, Hammer Spitfires, 8-1

Published on September 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds hit the ice

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Alex Martin) Flint Firebirds hit the ice(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Alex Martin)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds erupted for five goals in the second period and cruised to an 8-1 win over the Windsor Spitfires on Friday night at the 810 Sports Complex. Kaden Pitre and Jimmy Lombardi each tallied three assists and Darels Uljanskis had a goal and two assists in Flint's preseason victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Spitfires opened the scoring in the opening minute of the first period with a power play goal. Ethan Garden found Andrew Robinson at the left wing circle for a snap shot that navigated traffic and beat Mason Vaccari on the glove side to make the score 1-0.

Flint responded later in the first with a power play tally of its own. Pitre took a shot from the top of the left circle that was blocked but the rebound popped back to Jack D'Arcy just outside the crease. He jammed it under the pads of Michael Newlove and the game was tied at one.

The Birds then took off in the second period as Pitre won an offensive zone faceoff to Matthew Wang. He flicked a quick shot that got through Newlove. They added to that lead just minutes later when Uljanskis carried the puck across the top of the zone and blistered a wrist shot high past Newlove's glove to give the Firebirds a 3-1 edge.

Flint kept pouring it on in the middle frame as Luka Graziano buried a wrist shot from the high slot on a power play. Chris Thibodeau then cashed in on a breakaway and later, Lombardi hit Alex Kostov for a back door tap in to extend the lead to 6-1. The Firebirds two more in the third, one from Kostov and one from Josh Colosimo, which pushed the score to its 8-1 final.

The Firebirds earned their first win of the preseason and are now 1-1-0-0 while Windsor dropped to 0-1-0-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Darels Uljanskis' three points were his first three of the OHL preseason. He was selected by the Firebirds with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft...Flint went 2-for-3 on the power play...Mason Vaccari made 17 saves on 18 shots in the Flint net.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds have two games remaining in the preseason, the next of which is scheduled for Friday, September 12. Flint will take on the Erie Otters at a neutral site game in Stratford, Ontario and puck drop at Allman Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.