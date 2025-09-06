Bears Go Fishing, Come up Empty in 6-2 Loss to Steelheads

Published on September 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack headed down highway 10 on Friday night to Brampton to take on the Steelheads in their third game of the pre-season. The Attack came away on the wrong side of a 6-2 deficit. Tristan Delisle and Nicholas Sykora found the back of the net, while Julian Demiglio had 2 goals, and David Green, Justin Bottineau, Mason Zebeski and Matej Stankoven had singles for the Steelheads. Trenten Bennett played the entire game for the Attack, making 28 saves in the loss.

The game was a story of two power plays with the Steelheads going 3 for 6 with the man advantage, while the Bears were only able to capitalize once in seven attempts. The Steelheads opened scoring on tip from Demiglio. The Attack answered just five minutes later when Tristan Delisle beat Peter Chlebowski to tie the game, but the Steelheads took control of the scoreboard with three goals in a span of six minutes. The Attack would cut the Brampton lead to two goals with under a minute to go when Sykora finished off a cross ice pass for a nice power play marker, making it 4-2 headed into the break.

This was as close as the Attack would get, with the Steelheads added two goals in the second and both teams going scoreless in the third, for a final score of 6-2.

The road warrior Attack will hit the ice next on Sunday, when they play host to the Barrie Colts at The Plex in Port Elgin. Only 25 tickets left for Sunday's game, get yours before you come as there will not be any tickets available at the door. Visit tickets.attackhockey.com to purchase yours before Sunday.







