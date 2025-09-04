Eye of the Storm Podcast Back for a Third Season

Published on September 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are excited to announce the return of the Eye of the Storm podcast for its third season!

The podcast will continue to feature Guelph Storm staff, players, and other notable names in Storm history. Each episode will include conversations about the 2025/2026 season and other stories throughout Storm history. New episodes will be released each Thursday at 9:00am EST. The podcast can be accessed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

The first episode of season three features General Manager George Burnett where he discusses the 2025 OHL Draft, training camp, pre-season hockey, and more.

