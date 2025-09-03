Free Agent Quinn McKenzie Joins Program
Published on September 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Soo Greyhounds News Release
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Rafits is pleased to announce the free agent signing of Quinn McKenzie this afternoon to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
McKenzie, a native of Cranberry Township PA joins the Greyhounds after playing one season ago with Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep.
"Quinn is an extremely skilled and creative forward who attacks the game with speed and has a natural ability to be in the right place at the right time. As a true centre, he makes plays all over the ice, uses his speed effectively, and has the ability to make an impact on every shift. We're excited to add Quinn to our forward group, as he complements the current and future core seamlessly", explained Raftis.
In 2024-25 the 5.09, 175 centreman recorded an impressive 26 goals and 67 assists, good for 93 points in 58 regular season games played for Shattuck St. Mary's before producing 12 points (4G, 8A) in 6 games as part of their National Championship victory.
That year began by averaging a point-per-game (1G, 5A, 6GP) with New York District in their pre-season tournament.
McKenzie is a graduate of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Program (13U to 16U).
'I am extremely excited to be a part of the Soo Greyhounds organization and thankful for this opportunity. The team has a strong tradition and a passionate fan base, and I cannot wait to get started," he explained.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Zack Naish Commits to Storm - Guelph Storm
- Free Agent Quinn McKenzie Joins Program - Soo Greyhounds
- Frontenacs Add Kuzma Brothers Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Rangers Sign Evan Nicholson to Standard Player Agreement - Kitchener Rangers
- Erie Otters Announce Fourth-Annual Home Opener Fan Fest - Erie Otters
- Greyhounds Announce Hockey Operations Additions - Soo Greyhounds
- Kubota Canada Becomes the Presenting Partner of the Memorial Cup - OHL
- Nearly 400 Backpacks Collected for Hope House Community Backpack Project - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.