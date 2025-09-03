Free Agent Quinn McKenzie Joins Program

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Rafits is pleased to announce the free agent signing of Quinn McKenzie this afternoon to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

McKenzie, a native of Cranberry Township PA joins the Greyhounds after playing one season ago with Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep.

"Quinn is an extremely skilled and creative forward who attacks the game with speed and has a natural ability to be in the right place at the right time. As a true centre, he makes plays all over the ice, uses his speed effectively, and has the ability to make an impact on every shift. We're excited to add Quinn to our forward group, as he complements the current and future core seamlessly", explained Raftis.

In 2024-25 the 5.09, 175 centreman recorded an impressive 26 goals and 67 assists, good for 93 points in 58 regular season games played for Shattuck St. Mary's before producing 12 points (4G, 8A) in 6 games as part of their National Championship victory.

That year began by averaging a point-per-game (1G, 5A, 6GP) with New York District in their pre-season tournament.

McKenzie is a graduate of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Program (13U to 16U).

'I am extremely excited to be a part of the Soo Greyhounds organization and thankful for this opportunity. The team has a strong tradition and a passionate fan base, and I cannot wait to get started," he explained.







