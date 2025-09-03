Erie Otters Announce Fourth-Annual Home Opener Fan Fest

Published on September 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - A fan-favorite, family-friendly annual festival returns for the fourth-straight year as the Erie Otters host the Home Opener Fan Fest on September 20.

The Fan Fest is hosted ahead of the Otters' first home game of the season on the promenade of the Erie Insurance Arena at 3:00 P.M., with doors opening at 6:00 P.M. to Home Opener 2025 (pres. by iHeart Media Erie). Last year's edition of the Home Opener and Fan Fest brought with it great music and times had by all ahead of the main event and this year will be no different.

The fourth edition of the free-to-attend Home Opener Fan Fest will feature staples that have made the previous years' affairs so memorable. Fans of all-ages will be able to enjoy live music, a vendor fair, local food trucks, kid-focused entertainment, and the incredibly popular Red Carpet player entrance. Attendees 21+ will also be able to enjoy an array of adult beverage options while partaking in the festival's fun.

This season's Fan Fest brings with it a local music flair. Fan Fest will be headlined by local band Reignmaker. Known for their high-energy covers, the band will bring their talents to the promenade of the Erie Insurance Arena on September 20.

Bob Catalde, the band's bass player and former Otters billet of Connor McDavid spoke with excitement about the band's performance at Fan Fest.

"Reignmaker is thrilled to be performing at the Erie Otters home opener celebration," Catalde said. "The Otters are such an important part of our community, and we are proud to be a part of this amazing event. We are ready to help fire up the crowd and set the tone for the first game of this much anticipated season! Come join us for a fantastic night! GO OTTERS!"

The doors to the EIA will open for all at 6:00 P.M., with the first 1500 fans in attendance receiving a free Erie Otters Magnet Schedule courtesy of the night's presenting sponsor, IHeart Media Erie. When fans enter the building, they will be greeted by rally towels on every seat thanks to iHeart Media Erie.

Home Opener 2025 (pres. by iHeart Media Erie) promises to be one of the biggest celebrations of the season. Don't delay to purchase tickets, as they will go fast - to get yours, click here.

The Erie Otters are ecstatic to welcome all fans to the front lawn of the Erie Insurance Arena for the final block party of the Summer, and to officially kickoff the new season of hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.