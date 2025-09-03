Greyhounds Announce Hockey Operations Additions

Published on September 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - The Soo Greyhounds are pleased to welcome a pair of new faces to the organization in time for the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season.

Today, General Manager Kyle Raftis announced the addition of Sarah McGall and Aidan Wright to the Program.

McGall, a native of Owen Sound ON, joins the Hounds as the team's Athletic Therapist and Registered Physiotherapist.

"We are very fortunate to have Sarah joining our staff for the season. She comes to us highly recommended, and even in her first few weeks of training camp, it has been clear what an asset she will be for our athletes", started Raftis.

"Sarah brings a wealth of experience and expertise in injury prevention, rehabilitation, and performance optimization, which will be invaluable in supporting our players both on and off the ice. Her dedication, professionalism, and ability to connect with athletes make her a perfect fit for our program, and we're excited to see the positive impact she will have throughout the season", he added.

Along with working one season ago with the Peterborough Petes (Head Athletic Therapist), McGall spent 2021-24 with the Collingwood Blues of the OJHL (Assistant Therapist / Strength & Conditioning Coach), 2019-2023 with both the Men's and Women's Team Ontario Hockey (Head Athletic Therapist) and 2021-24 with the Owen Sound Jr. B North Stars Lacrosse (Head Athletic Therapist). Her contributions were part of championships at the Centennial Cup, Buckland Cup, Canada Winter Games and U18 Womens Team Ontario National Championships.

McGall played Division 1 NCAA Hockey at Lindenwood University from 2013-2018.

"I'm truly excited to join such a storied franchise and have the opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented athletes and staff in the league. I look forward to getting started," stated McGall.

Wright, a native of Wawa ON, joins the Greyhounds as their new Director of Player Performance.

"We're excited to welcome Aidan to the program as we continue to evolve not just our on-ice development, but equally the off-ice growth of our players. As we strive to add every resource possible to help our athletes reach their full potential, Aiden will be an excellent day-to-day resource while working closely with our coaching staff to approach the year in a way that balances training, recovery and nutrition to maximize athlete performance. His passion and work ethic are evident in the way he pushes athletes to improve," stated Raftis.

Aidan is a Certified Functional Strength and Conditioning Coach (Level 1 & 2), BioForce Certificed Conditioning Coach and owner/operator of Peak Performance in Sault Ste. Marie. Peak Performance trains a wide range of athletes and clients including NHL, professional hockey, OHL, NCAA and youth athletes as well as general population adults.

As a student-athlete Wright attended and played hockey for Lake Superior State University Men's D1 program from 2014-18 while serving as Captain in his final year. There he earned his Bachelor of Science degree with a minor of Kinesiology.

He is currently a firefighter with Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services.

"I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to join the Soo Greyhounds organization. It's an honour to work with such a historic program, a positive team culture, and an outstanding coaching staff while supporting the development of some of the top prospects in the game. I look forward to bringing my passion and experience in strength and conditioning to contribute to the team's continued success," said Wright.







