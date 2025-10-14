Hounds Add O'Brien to Blueline

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced a transaction tonight adding a 20-year defenceman to the Program.

In the transaction the Greyhounds acquired the rights to Jack O'Brien from the Sarnia Sting in exchange of the Hounds 11th Round Selection in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection. O'Brien had appeared in one game for the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints this season.

"Regardless of injuries, this was an important opportunity to add Jack, a veteran defenseman with a clear identity in his game. He can handle tough minutes, provide steady shutdown defense, and brings both strength and skating ability to support his defensive mindset," explained Raftis.

O'Brien, a native of Kennebunk, ME made his OHL debut last season (2024-25) after signing with the Sting as a free agent. In 40 regular season games played he recorded two goals and 5 assists, good for 7 points. He had started that season with the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks (1G, 6A, 7PTS in 23GP).

A graduate of Boston Advantage 16U and The Hill School (USHS-Prep) programs shared his excitement on coming to Sault Ste. Marie:

"Being able to join the Soo Greyhounds is a blessing. This franchise is one of the most famous teams in all of junior hockey, and to be apart of something like this is something you remember for the rest of your life. I got to play in the Soo last year when I was with the Sarnia Sting and there is a feeling of nostalgia when walking in to this rink," started Jack.

"I am very grateful for Kyle Raftis for giving me a chance to join this team. Coach Dean seems like an incredible Coach that I can learn a lot from, and the guys have been nothing but welcoming since I have got here. I already have a gut feeling that this team could do something pretty special this year! I know that the fans are really passionate and it's pretty cool to be in a hockey town like the Soo. I am really excited to get started and all I want to do is help the team win" he ended.

O'Brien will wear #22 with the Greyhounds.







