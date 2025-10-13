OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 6-12, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Bulldogs' Jake O'Brien Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Seattle Kraken prospect Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, scoring four times while adding four assists as the Bulldogs went 3-0.

After being held off the scoresheet in Brantford's 7-4 road win over the Niagara IceDogs on Thursday, O'Brien came up with a goal and two assists in the Bulldogs' 6-0 blanking of the visiting Sudbury Wolves on Friday. Sunday saw O'Brien match a career high with five points including a hat-trick as the Bulldogs handed the Ottawa 67's their first loss of the season in an 8-5 outcome. O'Brien earned first star honours in the win, finishing with a plus-4 rating.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, O'Brien sits second in OHL scoring with 13 points (5-8--13) through six games to go with a plus/minus rating of plus-11. The 6-foot-2, 177Ib. centre was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the eighth overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft after posting 98 points (32-66--98) over 66 games in 2024-25. A former OHL Rookie of the Year Award recipient in 2023-24, O'Brien was originally the Bulldogs' eighth overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection after he was named OHL Cup MVP for the victorious Toronto Jr. Canadiens. Internationally, O'Brien helped Canada win gold at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Firebirds' Mason Vaccari Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Mason Vaccari of the Flint Firebirds is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, posting back-to-back shutouts in victories over Kitchener and Oshawa.

Vaccari stopped all 46 shots sent his direction, making 20 of those saves on Wednesday as the Firebirds blanked the Kitchener Rangers by a score of 3-0. The overage netminder turned aside 26 more on Saturday, earning first star recognition in a second straight game as the Firebirds froze the Oshawa Generals in a 3-0 final.

A 20-year-old from Mississauga, Vaccari is 3-1-1-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .914 percentage through five gams to begin his fourth OHL season. The former CHL and OHL Humanitarian of the Year Award recipient in 2024 is a career 52-46-5-3 with a 3.42 goals-against average and .888 save percentage. Vaccari represented the Columbus Blue Jackets in this year's Prospects Challenge held in Buffalo, NY. He was originally Kingston's fourth round (61st overall) pick in 2021.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Knights' Jaxon Cover Named OHL Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible London Knights forward Jaxon Cover is the OHL Rookie of the Week, producing a goal and three assists over a pair of victories.

Cover recorded a goal and an assist in London's 6-1 win over the Erie Otters on Friday night, returning a night later to chip in with two assists as the Knights beat the Sarnia Sting 5-4 in overtime.

An 17-year-old from Grand Cayman, Cover has five points (3-2--5) through his first seven games of the season. The 6-foot-1, 185Ib. left-wing appeared in three games with London in 2024-25, recording a pair of assists while spending most of the season at St. Andrew's College where he produced 40 points (21-19--40) over 55 games. The Knights selected Cover in the fourth round (64th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

IceDogs Prospect Caden Bell Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Niagara IceDogs prospect Caden Bell of the St. Catharines Falcons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording three goals, two assists and five points across three victories.

Bell chipped in an assist in St. Catharines' 6-1 win over the Caledon Bombers on Tuesday before putting together his best GOHL performance to date on Friday, scoring a pair of power play goals while adding an assist in a 5-3 win over the Port Colborne Sailors. Bell rounded-out the week by extending his point streak to five games on Sunday, scoring in St. Catharines' 6-2 win over the Welland Jr. Canadians.

Niagara's third round (49th overall) pick in 2025, Bell sits second among GOHL rookie defencemen with 11 points (5-6--11) in as many games. The 5-foot-11, 165Ib. right-shot defender was an OHL Cup finalist as a member of the Don Mills Flyers AAA program in 2024-25, being named to the tournament all-star team with eight points (4-4--8) in the seven game showcase. Bell produced 20 points (10-19--29) over 32 games in his U16 AAA season.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)







