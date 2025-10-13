Generals Wrap-Up Thanksgiving Long Weekend in Windsor

Published on October 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head to Windsor to face the Spitfires on Thanksgiving Day. This is the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams.

For the second consecutive season, the two teams clash in Windsor for a Thanksgiving Day face-off. The Spitfires took last year's game 5-2.

Windsor defeated the Generals 4-1 at the TCC a short while ago on the back of Ethan Garden's four-point effort and Michael Newlove's 35-save performance. Oshawa got plenty of looks in that game, outshooting the Spitfires 36-27, but could not finish their opportunities.

The Gens, after being shut out by the Flint Firebirds Saturday night, will hope for the offense to click in order to match up against the league's second-highest scoring team in the Spitfires.

A marquee matchup to watch for will come from the special teams as the Generals' top-ranked penalty kill at 90.6 percent will go up against the league's number one power play. Windsor comes in operating at 32.4 percent on the man-advantage in their first ten games.

Despite having one of the league's strongest groups with the likes of Ethan Belchetz and Carson Woodall to name a few, the Spitfires will be without one of their key contributors in Liam Greentree, who is serving the second of his three-game suspension for cross-checking.

The Generals, on the other hand, will be getting Zack Sandhu back on the blue line from his brief suspension, where he missed the games in Sarnia and Flint.

Puck drop is set for 2:05 pm from WFCU Centre. Watch on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







