Generals Blanked by Firebirds in Second of Back-To-Back

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to add to their small winning-streak on the second half of a back-to-back but were shutout 3-0 by Mason Vaccari and the Flint Firebirds.

After falling behind just 65 seconds into yesterday's game, Oshawa would find themselves down by two in the first 3:11 of this contest.

This time, the Generals would concede the opening goal just 29 seconds in as Nathan Aspinall, left all alone in front of Isaac Gravelle, made a move to his forehand and tucked it past the right pad of the Oshawa goaltender.

Flint's second in the first few minutes came from Darian Anderson, who collected his first OHL goal after signing with the Firebirds just yesterday. His tally came on a backhander from the slot on a small rush that went five-hole on Gravelle.

Down by two, the Gens did manage to generate some chances and ended the opening period leading in the shot department 15-9 after the Firebirds capitalized on their first two shots.

The middle period saw Flint dominate the shot totals while Oshawa would be forced to kill off a lengthy Firebird power play after a major penalty was handed to Brady Murnane. Another huge moment for the Generals' penalty kill would keep it 2-0 heading into the third.

Just over five minutes into the final 20, the Firebirds would add to their lead on a tremendous rush by Jimmy Lombardi, who flew end-to-end, dangled the Generals' defense and set-up Aspinall for a tap-in backdoor.

In need of three to rally back, the Generals put up five shots in the third and did not get very many opportunities with tight defense shown by Flint. Killing off four minor penalties in the third also limited Oshawa's chances to make something happen.

Vaccari earned his second straight shutout for the Firebirds, stopping all 26 shots he faced while the offensive struggles continue for the Generals. Oshawa's penalty kill was one of the lone bright spots in this game, killing off lengthy power plays: a double minor and three minutes off a major penalty.

With redemption on the Generals' minds, they will not see the Firebirds until February 16th at Tribute Communities Centre in what will be their second and final matchup between the two on the season.

Oshawa has one more game to close out the long weekend; a Thanksgiving Day matinee matchup against the Windsor Spitfires from WFCU Centre.

The Generals' next game at Tribute Communities Centre comes next weekend, Sunday October 19th against their archrivals, the Peterborough Petes. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

FNT 1st Goal: Nathan Aspinall (4) from Jimmy Lombardi at 0:29

FNT 2nd Goal: Darian Anderson (1) from Ryland Cunningham at 3:11

2nd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

3rd Period Scoring:

FNT 3rd Goal: Nathan Aspinall (5) from Jimmy Lombardi and Charlie Murata at 5:25

OSH Power Play: 0/2

FNT Power Play: 0/5

Isaac Gravelle (OSH): 30 saves on 33 shots

Mason Vaccari (FNT): 26 saves on 26 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.