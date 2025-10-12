Murray Scores First OHL Goal as Wolves Collect First Win of the Season in Erie

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters returned to the Erie Insurance Arena to welcome in the Sudbury Wolves for the first and only time this season. Both teams entered the contest in need of victory as the Otters were looking to snap a three-game losing skid and the Wolves were searching for their first win of the season. These storylines would make for an interesting battle at the EIA.

The Otters and Wolves kicked off the evening's Oktoberfest matchup with a pair of fights within the first five minutes, both teams sending a man to the box. Tensions remained high throughout the first 20 as Sudbury's Chase Coughlan (3), netted the Wolves first goal in the sixth minute, making it 1-0. Despite going down one, the Otters kept the pressure high on Sudbury, seeing a multitude of opportunities in and around the crease. Sudbury lit the lamp again during one of multiple penalty kills as Rowan Henderson (SHG,1) scores a shorthanded goal after two deflections by Charlie Burns to make it 2-0. In spite of being down two goals, Burns was strong in the net during the first period, with 11 critical saves during high intensity plays. The Otters would trail 2-0 after one.

The second period had Otters fans on the edge of their seats. Erie took a hold of a crucial power play opportunity at the very start of the period, with a goal by Dylan Edwards (PPG, 2) to make it 2-1. Sudbury answered the attack with two swift goals, the first coming from a power play by Kieron Walton (PPG, 1), making it 3-1, followed by Chase Coughlan ([2], PPG, GWG, 4) to make it 4-1 shortly after, burying his second of the night. The Otters refused to hang their heads. It was Gabriel Frasca (4) who ripped a one-timer to the upper left corner of Sudbury's net with under ten seconds remaining in the period. This tally would make the game 4-2 Wolves after 40 minutes of play.

It was a physical night between both teams, Erie and Sudbury dropping the gloves a handful of times throughout the night. The Otters' odds seemed to be changing when newcomer, Jake Murray (1), took the ice, giving Erie their shortest deficit of the night as well as scoring his first career OHL goal to make the game 4-3. However, Sudbury answered shortly after, it was Kieron Walton (2) to score his second of the night and make it a two-goal game once again. Sudbury's final blow came in the final minutes of the game, Erie pulled goaltender Charlie Burns and added a sixth skater in hopes of some last minute luck. Rowan Henderson (ENG, 1) let only go into the back of an empty net to close out the night. The final score of the matchup being 6-3, Sudbury earning their first win of the season.

