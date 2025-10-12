Spirit Fall to Rangers, 3-1 on Saturday Night

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit right wing Liam Storch with the puck vs. the Kitchener Rangers

Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit returned home to the Dow Event Center, where they dropped a 3-1 contest to the Kitchener Rangers, while celebrating Ice Out Cancer Night on Saturday, in partnership with MyMichigan Health.

The Spirit would start the game with control of the puck and significant time in the offensive zone, but were shut down from firing many shots on Christian Kirsch. The Rangers lit the lamp first when Tanner Lam entered the zone and showed impressive stick work, navigating through defensemen and sliding the puck to Jack Pridham in the left corner of the net to tip it past Stepan Shurygin four minutes into the period.

After the Pridham goal, the ice tilted in favor of the Rangers, and they applied pressure throughout the period. A Ranger penalty near the end of the period gave the Spirit a chance to answer back, but Kirsch would keep them off the board in the first 20.

After 1: SAG: 0 - KIT: 1 (Total Shots: 8 - 10)

Both teams' defenses were on display early, shutting down opportunities for either side. The Spirit were able to spend more time in the offensive zone, but struggled to get many shots towards Kirsch's net. Halfway through the period, Tanner Lam entered the zone and connected from the left circle to the slot with Alexander Bilecki, who scored his first of the season to put the Rangers up 2-0.

Tensions flared through the second, and after Max Dirracolo and Nica Sima each received roughing penalties, some four-on-four hockey opened up the ice and gave each team quality chances. Near the end of the period, the Spirit saw some of their best chances of the game, but remained off the board heading into the final frame, only recording six shots in the 2nd period.

After 2: SAG: 0 - KIT: 2 (2nd period shots: 6 - 14 Total shots: 14 - 27)

The Spirit found momentum in the third period, and after a drawing hooking penalty on Avry Anstis, they had a chance to capitalize. Egor Barabanov and Nikita Klepov connected to feed Levi Harper at the top of the zone and fired a shot to put the Spirit on the board. That marked Harper's third goal of the season and first power play goal.

The Rangers found a quick response to Harper's goal after Jacob Cloutier was called for slashing. Haeden Ellis secured the insurance goal for Kitchener, and Alex Bilecki earned his second point of the night on the primary assist. In the final minutes, Shurygin was pulled for the extra attacker, but the Spirit could not find the back of the net again and fell to the Rangers.

Final: SAG: 1 - KIT: 3 (3rd period shots 11 - 5, Total shots 25 - 32)

Powerplays SAG 1/4 KIT 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (29 saves, 32 shots), KIT Christian Kirsch (24 saves, 25 shots)

The Spirit will head on the road on Wednesday, October 15th, to Sault Ste. Maire, where they will face off against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop at GFL Memorial Gardens is set for 7:07 pm.

