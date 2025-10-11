GAME DAY, Game 7, Firebirds vs Generals - 7 p.m.

GAME 7 - Firebirds vs Generals

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Chris Thibodeau, Alex Kostov and Kaden Pitre each scored, Mason Vaccari recorded a 20-save shutout and the Firebirds shut out the Kitchener Rangers, 3-0, on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center.

BLANKED 'EM: Wednesday's shutout win was Flint's first of the season, Mason Vaccari's first shutout as a Firebirds and his second of his OHL career. Vaccari's first OHL shutout came during his rookie season with the Kingston Frontenacs, when he made 29 saves on 29 shots in a 2-0 win over the Oshawa Generals on October 23, 2022. That game was the second of Vaccari's OHL career. Wednesday was his 117th.

OSHAWA'S WESTERN SWING: The Generals are making their lone trip to Flint on Saturday night, the second of a three-game road trip. Oshawa played in Sarnia last night, a 3-1 win for the Generals over the Sting, and are heading to Windsor to take on the Spitfires on Monday. Flint will face the Generals one more time this season; the Firebirds are scheduled to be in Oshawa on February 11.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Firebirds held the Kitchener Rangers to four shots on goal in the second period and only 20 for the game, both season lows by an opponent in a single period or a single game. Flint's average goals against per game dropped from 5.25 to 4.17 following Wednesday's shutout win.

CONSISTENT SCORING: Alex Kostov scored his second goal of the season during Wednesday's win and now has points in four consecutive games, the longest point streak by a Firebird this season. Nathan Aspinall had an assist in his first game since being named captain and now has a point in all three games he has played this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Mason Vaccari has played against Oshawa 14 times in his OHL career. He owns a 7-5-0-0 record against the Generals...Oshawa opened its season with one win in its first six games but the Generals have now won back-to-back outings...Dryden Allen has four assists, which is tied for the team lead and the most points by a defenseman.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds have a full week between games and will next be on the ice next Saturday against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop for the Coors Light I 75 Divide Cup is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.







