Kitchener Double up on Saginaw, Return Home with Victory

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, MI. - The Kitchener Rangers returned to the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Saginaw Spirit Saturday night. The Rangers scored a goal in each of the first two periods - keeping Saginaw off the board, and then the teams traded a power play goal each in the final period for the final scoring of the game.

Jack Pridham scored his third goal of the season to open the scoring late in the first period. Alexander Bilecki got his first of the season to double Kitchener's lead after 40 minutes of play. Levi Harper got Saginaw on the board with a power play goal, but Haeden Ellis responded with a power play goal of his own to restore the two-goal lead.

Tanner Lam and Alexander Bilecki both recorded multi-point games while Christian Kirsch was stellar in the Rangers goal turning aside 24 shots.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - SAG 0

4:36 Jack Pridham (3) - Tanner Lam, Andrew MacNiel

Second Period

KIT 2 - SAG 0

8:36 Alexander Bilecki (1) - Tanner Lam, Luca Romano

Third Period

KIT 2 - SAG 1 - PPG

6:50 Levi Harper (3) - Nikita Klepov, Egor Barabanov

KIT 3 - SAG 1 - PPG

8:55 Haeden Ellis (4) - Alexander Bilecki, Jakub Chromiak

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 32 - SAG 25

Power play: KIT 1/4 - SAG 1/4

FO%: KIT 45% - SAG 55%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 24/25 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 29/32 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers kick-off Rivalry Week with a Tuesday night showdown against their Highway 7 rival, Guelph Storm. The solider logo will make it's season debut. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. It is also Country Night at The Aud so dress for the occasion!

