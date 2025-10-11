Rangers Take on Saginaw in Final Game of Road Trip

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Saginaw, MI - After suffering their second straight loss, the Rangers are eager to get back in the win column tonight. Kitchener visits the Saginaw Spirit for their first matchup of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Centre.

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers meet the Spirit for the first time this season, marking the first-of-four matchups scheduled for the year. Last season, the two teams also faced off four times, splitting the series evenly as each team picked up two wins. Kitchener dropped one game in overtime, finishing with a 2-1-1-0 record, while Saginaw went 2-2-0-0. The teams last met on August 31st during this past preseason, when the Rangers took a 6-4 win. Before that, they clashed on February 1st, with the Spirit edging the Rangers 5-4. Kitchener holds a winning record over the past five seasons against the Spirit. In 16 games, Kitchener owns a 8-6-2-0 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (4-2-1-0)

Kitchener aims to bounce back following an overtime setback against the Greyhounds. After carrying a 4-2 advantage into the third period, the Rangers couldn't hold on, losing by a score of 5-4. Despite the challenge, Cameron Arquette (5G, 4A) and Haeden Ellis (3G, 6A) continued to lead the charge offensively. Arquette netted two goals while Ellis added three assists, both extending their point totals to nine.

Andrew MacNiel also made a mark, scoring his first career OHL goal. It was a memorable moment for the Montreal Canadiens prospect who got the marker while shorthanded and scoring from inside the Kitchener defensive zone.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (2-1-3-1)

Sitting fifth in the Western Conference, the Spirit are eager to climb the standings. Their most recent game came on October 5th against the Oshawa Generals, where they fell 3-2 in overtime. Nic Sima and Sebastian Gervais each scored one time during the game, keeping the team competitive.

Rookie forward Nikita Klepov, has been a highlight for the team, leading the Spirit with 13 points (7G, 6A). Egor Barabanov is just one point away from Klepov, with five goals and seven assists. Another rookie, Levi Harper, has impressed with his strong defensive play, while also contributing on the offensive end ranking third on the team with six points (2G, 4A).

Drafted Spirit:

The Saginaw Spirit continue to see players move on to the NHL. Several players were selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, including Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks) and Jacob Cloutier (Winnipeg Jets). Slovakia native, Miroslav Satan (Washington Capitals) was selected in the seventh round in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Saginaw Spirit can be viewed across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers kick-off Rivalry Week with a Tuesday night showdown against their Highway 7 rival, Guelph Storm. The solider logo will make it's season debut. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. It is also Country Night at The Aud so dress for the occasion!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.