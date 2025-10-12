Knights Outlast Sting in OT

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - Knights take overtime win over Sarnia in the battle of the 402.

Sarnia opened the scoring in the first, as Matthew Manza capitalized on the powerplay to put the Sting out in front after 20.

Early in the second, Ben Wilmott answered back for London to tie the game, before Sarnia forward Ryan Brown put the Sting back on top 21 seconds later.

The Knights found their footing later on in the second. Three goals in just over 5 minutes from Henry Brzustewicz, Sam O'Reilly and Ben Wilmott put the Knights up 4-2 heading into the second intermission.

Sarnia would claw their way back into the game in the third, with goals from Kase Kamzik and Easton Walos sending the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, a brilliant effort from Cohen Bidgood earned the Knights the 5-4 victory over the Sting, taking the Knights to 4-2-2-0 on the season.

The Knights head to Kitchener Friday for a divisional clash with the Rangers.







