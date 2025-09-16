Knights Trade Cholette to Generals
Published on September 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - The London Knights announced today that the club has traded G Jaden Cholette to the Oshawa Generals in exchange for a conditional 2029 15th round pick.
Cholette appeared in two preseason contests with the Knights this season, recording a 2.03 GAA and .943 SV%.
