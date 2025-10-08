27 Knights Named to NHL Opening Night Rosters

Published on October 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

27 London Knights alumni have been named to NHL opening rosters as the league kicks off the regular season.

Featured on their respective rosters are two members of the 2024/2025 Memorial Cup winning team in Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson. Cowan, graduated from the Knights program with a packed resume. An OHL MVP, Playoff MVP, two OHL championships, a Memorial Cup championship, and countless franchise records all led to a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs roster at just 20 years old. Dickinson, has spent just three years with the Knights, making the OHL finals each season. Dickinson cracked the San Jose Sharks roster at just 19 years old after a season that saw him break the franchise's single season record for most points by a defenceman en-route to being named the CHL Defenceman of the Year. Before winning his second OHL championship, Dickinson broke the club's record for most playoff points by a blueliner.

Mitch Marner will begin his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights after a summer sign and trade while his former linemate Matthew Tkachuk will look to three peat as champions with the Florida Panthers. Plenty of Knights alumni reached new deals this summer as Corey Perry headed to Los Angeles, while Luke Evangelista and Anthony Stolarz reached on extensions with their clubs.

Knights Alumni in the NHL

Josh Anderson (Montreal Canadiens)

Adam Boqvist (New York Islanders)

Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers)

Paul Cotter (New Jersey Devils)

John Carlson (Washington Capitals)

Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Sam Dickinson (San Jose Sharks)

Max Domi (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Christian Dvorak (Philadelphia Flyers)

Luke Evangelista (Nashville Predators)

Patrick Kane (Detroit Red Wings)

Nazem Kadri (Calgary Flames)

Logan Mailloux (St. Louis Blues)

Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights)

Michael McCarron (Nashville Predators)

Connor McMichael (Washington Capitals)

Vladislav Namestnikov (Winnipeg Jets)

Corey Perry (Los Angeles Kings)

Alec Regula (Edmonton Oilers)

Ryan Winterton (Seattle Kraken)

Olli Maatta (Utah Mammoth)

Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues)

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)

John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Anthony Stolarz (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Bo Horvat (New York Islanders)

Nikita Zadorov (Boston Bruins)







