Flint Score Three Third Period Goals to Blank Blueshirts

Published on October 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers left wing Matheas Stark

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers left wing Matheas Stark(Kitchener Rangers)

Flint, Mich. - After the teams played to a scoreless draw through 40 minutes of play, Flint struck for three unanswered goals to earn a home victory and blank the Rangers.

Scoring Summary:

Third Period

KIT 0 - FLNT 1 - GWG

3:49 Christopher Thibodeau (1) - Nathan Aspinall

KIT 0 - FLNT 2

15:39 Alex Kostov (2) - Dryden Allen

KIT 0 - FLNT 3

16:38 Kaden Pitre (1) - Darels Uljanskis, Jeremy Martin

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 20 - FLNT 31

Power play: KIT 0/3 - FLNT 0/5

FO%: KIT 50.7% - FLNT 49.3%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 28/31 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Mason Vaccari (FLNT) - 20/20 Saves, Zero Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will play game two of their three game road trip, travelling to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.