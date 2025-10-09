Flint Score Three Third Period Goals to Blank Blueshirts
Published on October 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Flint, Mich. - After the teams played to a scoreless draw through 40 minutes of play, Flint struck for three unanswered goals to earn a home victory and blank the Rangers.
Scoring Summary:
Third Period
KIT 0 - FLNT 1 - GWG
3:49 Christopher Thibodeau (1) - Nathan Aspinall
KIT 0 - FLNT 2
15:39 Alex Kostov (2) - Dryden Allen
KIT 0 - FLNT 3
16:38 Kaden Pitre (1) - Darels Uljanskis, Jeremy Martin
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 20 - FLNT 31
Power play: KIT 0/3 - FLNT 0/5
FO%: KIT 50.7% - FLNT 49.3%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 28/31 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
Mason Vaccari (FLNT) - 20/20 Saves, Zero Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Rangers will play game two of their three game road trip, travelling to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens.
