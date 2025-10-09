Firebirds Drop Rangers, 3-0

Flint Firebirds right wing Alex Kostov

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds right wing Alex Kostov(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds grabbed control with three third period goals after a scoreless first two frames and went on to beat the Kitchener Rangers, 3-0 on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Chris Thibodeau, Alex Kostov and Kaden Pitre all scored to contribute to the win and Mason Vaccari recorded his first shutout as a Firebird.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a scoreless first 40 minutes, the Firebirds struck first early in the third period on Thibodeau's first of the season. Flint controlled a defensive zone draw and Nathan Aspinall sprung Thibodeau for a breakaway. He sped in, deked forehand to backhand and beat Christian Kirsch to make the score 1-0.

They then extended the lead late in the third when Dryden Allen broke up an attempted zone entry and found Kostov along the left wing boards. Kostov carried the puck in on net and sent a wrist shot past Kirsch's glove, pushing the lead to 2-0.

A minute later, the Birds scored again as Darels Uljanskis sent a shot towards the net that Pitre deflected. He knocked the puck down and dragged it to his backhand where he flipped it past Kirsch, giving Flint a 3-0 lead.

Vaccari was strong throughout the game, by stopping 10 shots in the first and continuing to keep the Rangers at bay through the latter stages. He eventually turned aside 20 shots and secured his first shutout as a Firebird as Flint cruised to a 3-0 win.

The Firebirds improved to 2-3-1-0 in their win while Kitchener fell to 4-2-0-0.

POST GAME NOTES:

Chris Thibodeau's goal was his first of the season in his second game played...Alex Kostov's goal was his second and he now has six points in five games...Mason Vaccari's shutout was his first as a Firebird and the second of his OHL career.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back at home to take on the Oshawa Generals on Saturday night. Puck drop at Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

