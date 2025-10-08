Game Day - October 9 - GUE at WSR
Published on October 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm hit the road to Windsor for a Thursday night match up.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Carter Stevens
35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) through 6 games this season
Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires
Carson Woodall
202nd overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Has 10 points, all of which are assists, through 8 games this season
Registered 38 points (3 goals, 35 assists) through 66 games last season
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, October 10th - North Bay Battalion @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Friday, October 17th - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
