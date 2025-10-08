Game Day - October 9 - GUE at WSR

Published on October 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm hit the road to Windsor for a Thursday night match up.

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) through 6 games this season

Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires

Carson Woodall

202nd overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has 10 points, all of which are assists, through 8 games this season

Registered 38 points (3 goals, 35 assists) through 66 games last season

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, October 10th - North Bay Battalion @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Friday, October 17th - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.