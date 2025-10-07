Storm Vice President Matt Newby Discusses the Kubota Canada Memorial Cup Bid
Published on October 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Guelph Storm Vice President of Business Operations Matt Newby met up with Isaac Carmichael the host of Guelph Storm hockey on Rogers TV to discuss the 2027 Kubota Canada Memorial Cup bid.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Check out the Guelph Storm Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2025
- Storm Vice President Matt Newby Discusses the Kubota Canada Memorial Cup Bid - Guelph Storm
- Spirit Acquire Defenseman Zach Wilson from North Bay - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 2-5, 2025 - OHL
- Gavin Betts Named OHL Goalie of the Week - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spirit's Nikita Klepov Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- Firebirds Prospect Liam Edgcumbe Named GOHL Prospect of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Statement Wins over Oshawa and Niagara - Barrie Colts
- Pierce Mbuyi Named Attack Player of the Week - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Storm Vice President Matt Newby Discusses the Kubota Canada Memorial Cup Bid
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Zach Jovanovski
- Game Day - October 3 - SAG at GUE
- Saturday Is the Annual Food Drive Game for Guelph Food Bank Sponsored by Brett Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Ethan Miedema