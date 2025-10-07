Storm Vice President Matt Newby Discusses the Kubota Canada Memorial Cup Bid

Published on October 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph Storm Vice President of Business Operations Matt Newby met up with Isaac Carmichael the host of Guelph Storm hockey on Rogers TV to discuss the 2027 Kubota Canada Memorial Cup bid.

