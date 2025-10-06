Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Zach Jovanovski
Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is second year goaltender Zach Jovanovski
Zach got the call as starting goaltender for both games this weekend, keeping the team in the game against the Spirit stopping 28 of 30 shots, and boasting a 1.96 goals against average in the teams 3-2 overtime win on Friday. While the team came up short Saturday against the London Knights, Zach was solid in net with a 2.89 goals against average and a 0.919 save percentage.
