Griffin's OT Winner Propels Generals to Victory over Spirit

Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - In the finale of their three-game marathon, the Oshawa Generals ended the weekend on a high note, defeating the Saginaw Spirit 3-2 in overtime.

Neither team would find the back of the net in the first, but the Gens would get off to a fast-paced start, finishing checks, skating hard and winning puck battles.

Jaden Cholette would make his second start in three nights, looking to rebound after allowing four goals against Kingston before being pulled mid-way through the game. The Oshawa netminder came up with some key saves in the first, stopping all nine Spirit shots.

The second period would begin with Saginaw getting a five-on-three advantage, but it would be the Generals doing the damage down two men. Harrison Franssen won a race for the puck, cut to the middle of the ice and put it through Stepan Shurygin.

Franssen, who was on defense for his first five games of the season, recorded his first on the year in his second game as a forward to open the scoring for Oshawa. It was also the third consecutive game in which the Generals scored first.

Later, Zack Sandhu would be assessed a major penalty and the Spirt would get a five-minute power play. Nic Sima would tie the game from there as he tipped home a Graydon Jones wrister from the point parked in front of Cholette.

With a 1-1 deadlock entering the final 20, the Gens would get an early power play, but could not convert despite putting on tones of pressure. Both teams, wrapping up three straight nights of hockey, gave it their all throughout the third period going for a win, blocking shots and finishing checks in a tight game.

With over six minutes remaining, Rowan Sang would give Oshawa the lead after he pounced on a loose puck at centre, cut into the Saginaw end from the near side, drove to the goal and tucked in a rebound shot past a sprawling Shurygin.

On the heels of a Generals' fourth line goal, they would not hold the lead for long. After video review, it was determined that an earlier shot from Sebastien Gervais at 16:15 of the third went off the back bar and quickly came out. Gervais would get the game-tying goal in unlikely fashion.

With a hard-fought effort from both squads, the game would remain tied after three periods. Overtime would be required for this one, but it would not last long. The Gens would get the winner just 17 seconds in thanks to Owen Griffin, who took a pass from Haoxi Wang on a delayed penalty and quickly roofed it passed Shurygin for his third of the year.

It took more than 60 minutes and the hardest effort of the season thus far, but the Generals were able to snap their three-game skid and pick up their second win, their first on home ice.

On top of Griffin's two-point night, Cholette was also outstanding in goal, stopping 32 of 34 Saginaw shots in a bounce-back performance, a key factor in the Oshawa win.

The Generals get set for a five-game road trip, starting next Friday in Sarnia against the Sting. Oshawa's next game at the TTC will be Sunday, October 19th against their archrivals, the Peterborough Petes. For single-game tickets, click here

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal (SH): Harrison Franssen (1) from Owen Griffin at 0:53

SAG 1st Goal (PP): Nic Sima (3) from Graydon Jones and Ryan Hanrahan at 13:59

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal: Rowan Sang (2) from Anthony Figliomeni at 13:28

SAG 2nd Goal: Sebastien Gervais (1) from Graydon Jones at 16:15

Overtime:

OSH 3rd Goal: Owen Griffin (3) from Haoxi Wang and Luke Posthumus at 0:17

SAG Power Play: 1/5

OSH Power Play: 0/3

Stepan Shurygin (SAG): 30 saves on 33 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 32 saves on 34 shots







