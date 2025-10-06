Belchetz Shines as Spitfires Edge Bulldogs 4-3 in Shootout
Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Brantford, ON - The Windsor Spitfires stormed out to an early lead and held off a late push from the Brantford Bulldogs, earning a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory on Saturday night. Ethan Belchetz led the charge with two first-period goals before burying the decisive shootout marker to secure the win.
The Bulldogs wasted no time getting on the board. Just 44 seconds into the opening period, Vladimir Dravecky snapped a quick shot past the Windsor netminder to give Brantford an early 1-0 advantage.
Moments later, Ethan Belchetz tied the game at 1-1, finishing a setup from Anthony Cristoforo and Wyatt Kennedy. Belchetz struck again less than two minutes later, wiring home his second of the night off a deflection from Liam Greentree shot and a Jack Nesbitt face-off win, to make it 2-1 before the game was even five minutes old.
Windsor added to its cushion midway through the second period when captain Liam Greentreenotched his first of the season on the power play at 10:03, with assists going to Cristoforo and Nesbitt.
Brantford clawed back late in the frame, getting a goal from Marek Vanacker and to cut Windsor's lead to 3-2 heading into the third.
In the third period, Adam Benak- would score late in the game on a power play to tie the game at 3. No one managed to score in a tense overtime, sending the game to a shootout. Belchetz, already with two goals on the night, played the hero once again by beating the Bulldogs' goaltender with a slick move to clinch the 4-3 victory.
The Spitfires tied a franchise record to start a season with 7 straight wins.
The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday in Owen Sound, puck drop at 2:05pm.
