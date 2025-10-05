Generals Return Home, Wrap up Triple-Header against Spirit

Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to Tribute Communities Centre to host the Saginaw Spirit, wrapping up three straight nights of hockey this weekend.

The first two contests in Kingston and Barrie saw a couple of tough defeats: a 5-2 loss to the Frontenacs Friday night and a 5-3 loss last night to the Colts. Brooks Rogowski did record a goal in each game, his first two of the campaign.

After consecutive slow starts and two eerily similar games, the Gens look to change the narratives on both sides of the puck, especially on the defensive front.

With an offensive threat in Saginaw coming to town, that task is easier said than done as the Spirit enter Sunday with 26 goals in their first six games, second only to the Windsor Spitfires, whom the Generals saw last weekend.

Saginaw is also in the final game of their own triple-header this weekend, losing 3-2 in overtime to Guelph Friday and taking an offensive showdown in Owen Sound yesterday 7-5. Newcomers and team-leading scorers Egor Barabanov and Nikita Klepov each recorded two goals in the win.

The Generals and Spirit each have three wins head-to-head in their limited matchups in recent memory, including a split in their season series last year with both teams winning in front of their home crowds.

Recording two assists in the past two games, his first couple of OHL points, look for rookie defenseman Anthony Timmerman to create more offense for Oshawa with his smooth-skating and puck-moving abilities, especially on the power play.

Someone to watch on Saginaw's blue line is another rookie in Levi Harper. The Spirit's third rounder is off to an impressive start, tallying six points in six games to start the year. Along with his skill set, his strong skating abilities have him poised for a big rookie campaign.

Opening face-off is set for 6:05 pm. Catch the action on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







