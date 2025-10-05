Frontenacs Welcome the Otters for Sunday Matinee this Afternoon

Published on October 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice again this afternoon as they host the Erie Otters for a 2:05PM puck drop at Slush Puppie Place. It's the only time this season the Otters will visit Kingston, and former Frontenacs forward Gabriel Frasca returns to face his old team.

The Frontenacs enter the matchup with a 3-1-0-1 record, continuing to build momentum early in the OHL season. They'll look to build on a strong showing Friday night, when Aleks Kulemin led the way with a goal and two assists in a high-energy offensive effort. The 2025 9th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection broke out in a big way on Friday night against the Generals with his first three OHL points, and Kingston will be counting on that confidence to carry over into today's game.

Erie, meanwhile, sits at 2-4-0-0 and will be eager to bounce back after a challenging start to their season. The Otters bring a mix of young talent and experience, and they'll be leaning on Gabriel Frasca as he leads the Otters in points heading into this afternoon's contest.

The afternoon tilt also gives Kingston fans another chance to see their team continue to gel - with strong chemistry developing across all four lines and solid play in goal helping the Frontenacs climb the standings early in the season. It remains to be seen which goalie will get the start between the pipes, but whether it's Gavin Betts or Matthew Minchak the Frontenacs will be in good hands.

Expect a spirited matchup as Kingston looks to defend home ice and extend their early-season success, while Erie aims to spoil the party and pick up valuable points on the road.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Tomas Pobezal (#10)

The import forward from Puchov, Slovakia has been a big addition to the Frontenacs lineup this season. Pobezal came to Kingston via a trade with the Kitchener Rangers, acquiring his rights in an offseason move as Pobezal was searching to come to North America after spending last season with HK Nitra in the Slovakian men's league. He's still adjusting to North American ice, but Pobezal has shown flashes of what he can be for this team. After having 23 points in 42 games as an 18 year old playing against men, the sky is the limit for Pobezal. Once he finds his footing, the Frontenacs may have another import sensation on their hands.

Erie - Alex Misiak (#88)

If the last name Misiak sounds familiar, it's probably because it is. Alex is the younger brother of Martin Misiak, who played for the Otters for two season before graduating to the pro ranks. Much like his brother, Alex is a dynamic offensive player that can change the course of a game in an instant.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







