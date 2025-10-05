Betts Earns First-Career Shut-Out as Otters Drop Eastern Swing Finale in Kingston

Kingston, Ontario - The Erie Otters concluded their three-game eastern swing Sunday with a stop at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston to battle the Frontenacs. Coming off of a tough loss in Ottawa, the Otters would look to end the trip on a high note against a Frontenacs team with points in four of their first five games.

The first period would begin with Kingston forcing offensive pressure that would cause the Otters to take an early penalty. Able to kill of the early tripping minor, the Otters were able to go to work in the offensive zone. There, they were slowed by Fronts' goaltender Gavin Betts. Kingston would do their best to apply offensive pressure but as with the Otters, Kingston would have a difficult time solving Otters netminder Charlie Burns. Erie would take a penalty late in the frame that would carry over into period 2. The game would remain scoreless with shots on goal tied at 9-9 after 20 minutes of play.

The second would begin with the Otters on the penalty kill. Following a successful stint on the man-disadvantage, Erie would look to take a lead. Unfortunately, they'd run into Betts again who played a very strong second period and was able to keep the Otters at bay. Special teams would play a part in the period as the Otters would get a power play that was killed off and find themselves on the PK where they would remain perfect on the day. The game would remain scoreless through two periods in Kingston as shots on goal would see Erie out-shoot Erie through 40 minutes, 23-17.

The third would begin with Erie and Kingston looking for the game's first goal. Kingston would be the team to take that step in the right direction as they would strike first with Kieren Dervin (GWG, 2) making it 1-0 Fronts. Erie would look to respond as the third would roll on. They would find themselves on a 5-on-3 power play toward the mid-way point of the period but be unable to solve Betts. Late in the game the Otters would keep the game tight but be unable to score as Kingston would emerge from the contest with a 1-0 victory. Final shots on goal total would see Erie and Kingston tie 27-27.

