Erliden Stops 54, Foster Scores Hattrick as Otters Fall in Ottawa

Published on October 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa, Ontario - The Otters resumed their three-game trip this weekend by heading to Canada's capital of Ottawa for the lone time this year to take on the 67's. Erie came into the match-up winners of their last two games and feeling good about themselves as the trip rolled along. Ottawa entered the contest undefeated on the young season as the Otters would hope to put an end their hot start.

The contest would get underway with a tight feeling-out process between the two sides. Erie would be able to create scoring chances but would be slowed by goaltender Ryder Fetterolf. The 67's would be able to do the same but once again, the Otters would get stellar goaltending from Noah Erliden to keep the game scoreless. Each team would have a power play in the frame but Erie's chance would be killed off. Ottawa would see 1:08 of time roll over into period two as Mclean Agrette found himself in the box for goaltender interference. Shots on goal would see the 67's lead Erie 11-7 following the first period of play with the game remaining scoreless.

The middle frame would begin with Ottawa on the man-advantage but the Otters able to kill it off. From the end of the kill, the 67's would take the game over, creating chance-after-chance. Eventually they would break through as Cooper Foster (1) would give Ottawa the lead as they would lead 1-0. It would not take the home side long to grow their lead. Six minutes later, Foster (2) would score his second of the game to make it 2-0 67's. Erie would look to create chances of their own but it would be Ottawa to keep the pressure on as they would make it 3-0 with Kohyn Eshkawkogan (1) finding the back of the net. This is the lead Ottawa would take out of the frame and into the third, out-shooting Erie 27-4 in the period and 38-11 in the game.

Erie would begin the third period looking to get on the board and start a comeback. This would be slowed in the early-on as the 67's would find their fourth with Foster (3) finishing his hattrick to make it 4-0 Ottawa. Erie would find a way to respond as the period would roll on as on the power play it would be Gabriel Fracsa (PPG, 3) to get the Otters on the board. Erie would continue to put the pressure on as the frame rolled on but a 5-minute major penalty to Wesley Royston would hurt the Otters chances late as the team would still remain perfect on the PK. Ottawa would hang on for a 4-1 victory with Erliden stopping 54 of the 58 shots he faced in the defeat. Final shot total would see Ottawa outshoot Erie 58-16.

