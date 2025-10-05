Spirit Outlast Attack, 7-5

October 4, 2025

The Owen Sound Attack looked to get back in the win column after their first loss of the season on Friday night, but the Saginaw Spirit had other things in mind. The Spirit outlasted the Attack 7-5 in a goal filled afternoon at the Bayshore. Nikita Klepov lead the way for the Spirit with 2 goals and 2 assists, while Egor Barabanov had 2 goals and 1 assist, Nic Sima had a goal and two assists and Jacob Cloutier added 2 assists. Braedyn Rogers led the Attack with 2 goals, while Masen Wray added a goal and an assist and Michael Dec had a 3 assist performance. Both Matthew Koprowski and Stepan Shurygin made highlight reel saves during the game with Shurygin finishing with 32 saves and Koprowski with 28 saves.

The Spirit took the play to the Attack early in the first period, not allowing the Bears to get anything going. The Spirit were rewarded for their hardwork just over 5 minutes into the period when Brody Najim took the long pass from the defensive zone and used the 2-on-1 situation to snap a quick shot under the blocker side arm of Koprowski to open the scoring and make it 1-0. The Spirit extended their lead to 2-0 when Jacob Cloutier slid the puck over to Barabanov in the high slot who made no mistake beating Korpowski and sending the Spirit into the first break with the lead.

The Attack pushed back hard in the middle frame taking the play to Saginaw and clawing back the 2-0 deficit. Braedyn Rogers got the Attack on the board after Masen Wray pushed the puck up the ice, eluding the Spirit defenders in the offensive zone, then as he cut to the middle slid the puck over to Rogers who let a quick shot go beatting Shurygin for his first of the season. Seven minutes later it was Wray's turn to light the lamp. Michael Dec started with the puck at the top of the circle and was able to elude the Spirit defenders and get to the top of the crease where he left the puck for Wray who slid it five hole past Shurygin to tie the game at 2. Unfortunately, the Spirit were quick to respond, just 21 seconds, later when Jacob Cloutier stole the puck from Max Delisle at the top of the Saginaw zone and quickly turned up ice. As he hit centre ice, he turned back, quickly making a pass cross ice to Levi Harper who streaked into the Attack zone and ripped the puck over the blocker side shoulder of Koprowski to retire the Saginaw one goal lead.

After more offensive chances in the second period, both teams exploded in the third, combining for seven goals. The Spirit kicked it off scoring two goals three minutes apart a quarter of the way through the period, thanks to Barabanov and Klepov. Harry Nansi then responded while on the power play finsihing off a passing play from Michael Dec to bring the score to 5-3. With time winding down and the Attack looking for a spark it was the Spirit who tried to put the game to bed with Klepov scoring a highlight reel type goal to put the Spirit up by 3 with four minutes to play. But you can never count out these Bears and with just under three minutes to play, Rogers took a shot from the point through some traffic and cut the Saginaw lead to 2, 6-4, once again. Then after a defensive breakdown by the Spirit, Nicholas Sykora roofed one past Shurygin to bring the Attack within a goal with two minutes to play, but that was as close as the Attack would get with Nic Sima adding an empty netter to make the final 7-5 for the Spirit.

The Attack will now turn their attention to the Windsor Spitfires who visit the Bayshore on Sunday afternoon at 2pm.







