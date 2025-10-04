Game Day, Game 5, Firebirds vs Sting - 7 p.m.

Published on October 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 5 - Firebirds vs Sting

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Matthew Wang scored with less than three minutes remaining to force overtime but the Flint Firebirds were beaten by the London Knights in OT, 5-4, on Friday night at Canada Life Place. Nathan Aspinall had two goals, both Jimmy Lombardi and Alex Kostov dished out two assists and Wang finished with a goal and an assist as the Firebirds settled for one point.

SEEING THE STING: Saturday's game will be the second time in the span of a week that the Firebirds will face the Sarnia Sting. Flint fell to Sarnia, 7-4, on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Both Alex Kostov and Matthew Wang had a goal and an assist in the loss for Flint while Beckham Edwards put up a goal and two assists and Lukas Fischer dished out three assists to lead Sarnia. The Sting and the Firebirds will meet a total of eight times during the 2025-26 season but won't play again until November 30 in Sarnia.

BACK FROM THE BIG APPLE: Fourth-year Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has returned from his training camp stint with the New York Rangers and made his Firebirds seasons debut on Friday night. He scored twice in his first OHL action of the season. Aspinall, a fifth-round selection of the Rangers in the 2024 NHL Draft, appeared in one preseason game for New York. Over 62 games for Flint in the 2024-25 season he had 17 goals and 30 assists.

LET'S KEEP PLAYING: Friday's game in London was the second time in four games this season the Firebirds have needed overtime to decide the result. Flint is now 1-1 in OT, with a win in the season opener against the Saginaw Spirit and a loss last night to the Knights. Flint had 10 games go past regulation in the 2024-25 season and was 5-5 during such games. The Birds were 2-2 in games decided during OT and 3-3 in shootouts.

ODDS AND ENDS: Matthew Wang had a goal and an assist on Friday night in London, his third multi-point game of the season...three of the Firebirds' first four games took placed on the road but Flint will play its next four games on home ice...the Firebirds scored the game's first goal on Friday for the first time this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will welcome the Kitchener Rangers to town on Wednesday night. It's Dort Financial Family Night and all Dort Financial Credit Union members are eligible for up to four free silver level tickets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.







