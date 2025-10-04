Generals Set for Conference Finals Rematch with Colts

Published on October 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals' eventful weekend continues with a trip up the 400 to face the Barrie Colts in a rematch from last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

This is the Gens' middle game of their three this weekend. Their first yesterday evening in Kingston ended with a 5-2 loss, a game that saw a strong start evaporate quickly on the back of three quick Frontenac goals to end the first period.

Dropping four of their first five to start the young season, Oshawa will look to turn the tides against another team struggling to get going in the Colts.

Barrie comes in having played a home game Thursday, which saw the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeat them in a shootout 5-4. The Colts hold just one win in their first five contests as well.

With the thoughts of the four-game sweep handed to them by the Generals in last year's Conference Finals, Barrie will no doubt enter this game with a chip on their shoulders with some members of their 2025 squad like Kashawn Aitcheson back for another go.

Last year's regular season series went the Colts' way as they took three of four against Oshawa. However, the Generals, who made changes to the roster leading up to the playoffs, looked like a completely different team against Barrie, outscoring them in high-scoring affairs and did not back down from any adversity in that third-round series.

When it comes to head-to-head matchups in years past, both teams have nine wins against each other in the span of five seasons.

The action gets underway from Sadlon Arena at 7:30 pm. Catch the action on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.