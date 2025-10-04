Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Owen Sound Attack

Published on October 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (1-1-2-1) visit the Owen Sound Attack (4-1-0-0) on Saturday, October 4th at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 4:00 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit fell to the Guelph Storm in overtime on Friday night to begin their three-in-three weekend. Stepan Shurygin stopped 35 of 38 shots for Saginaw, and rookie Levi Harper picked up his 5th point in five games (1G-4A) with an assist. Nic Sima and Nikita Klepov scored Saginaw's goals in the 3-2 overtime loss.

The Owen Sound Attack took their first loss of the season last night against the Kitchener Rangers. Pierce Mbuyi scored twice in a comeback attempt for the Attack, but Owen Sound eventually fell short, losing 4-3 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Harry Nansi picked up two assists, and Carter George made 29 saves.

This Season:

Saturday will be the first of just two matchups between Saginaw and Owen Sound this season. The season series concludes on October 25th at the Dow Events Center. Saginaw won the last matchup at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, a 6-2 win on November 2nd, 2024 that saw two goals from Nic Sima.

Players to Watch:

Stepan Shurygin continues to grow into his goaltending role with the Spirit, stopping 35 of 38 shots Friday night against the Storm. Shurygin was 15-13-11 last season in the MHL with 3 shutouts, and was drafted 96th overall by the Spirit in the 2026 import draft. Nikita Klepov has continued his offensive performance, sitting third in points amongst OHL rookies to start the season. He has found points in each of his first five games this season and is Saginaw's goal leader with five on the season. Overage forward Nic Sima made his way onto the scoresheet with his first of the season on Friday night. Sima, who won the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award in the 2024-2025 season, has continued to lead the Spirit on the ice as a high-energy player throughout the beginning of the season.

The 2024-2025 Emms Family Award Winner, Pierce Mbuyi, has started his sophomore season with Owen Sound strong offensively with 3G-1A in five games. Mbuyi turned heads last season with 53 points (25G-23A) in 63 games, and notched two in the Attack's 4-3 loss against the Kitchener Rangers. This season, Owen Sound rookie John Banks has followed in Mbuyi's footsteps with an explosive offensive start to the season, earning five points (0G-5A) in five games. Banks was signed in free agency by the Attack after spending last season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi (1G-5A-6P) is tied with Tristan Delisle (2G-4A-6P) for the Attack lead in points. Nansi was returned to the Attack in their game two victory against the London Knights, and was named second star of the game in game three against the Barrie Colts with three points (1G-2A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Owen Sound's NHL Drafted Players:

Harry Nansi (TOR)

David Bedkowski (BUF)

Trenten Bennett (NJD)

Carter George (LAK)







