Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Guelph Storm

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (1-0-1-1) host the Guelph Storm (1-2-0-0) on Saturday, September 27th, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05.

The Spirit celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday night with specialty warmup jerseys, presented by Prost! Winebar and Charcuterie. The jerseys will be auctioned off postgame with proceeds benefiting the I Support the 1% Veteran Food Pantry.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

Saginaw dropped their first shootout of the season on Friday night to the Niagara IceDogs. Nikita Klepov scored twice, Ryan Hanrahan and Egor Barabanov each tallied a pair of assists, and Carson Harmer scored a powerplay goal to force overtime for the Spirit, who have points in each of their first three games to start 2025-2026.

The Storm hosted the Oshawa Generals on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre, falling 7-1 despite a 49-27 shot advantage. Hunter McKenzie's team-leading fourth goal of the season was the only Storm marker, and goaltending duties were split between Colin Ellsworth and Zachary Jovanovski.

This Season:

This is the first of four matchups between the Saginaw Spirit and the Guelph Storm. Last season, the Spirit won three of four matchups against the Storm, with Michael Misa putting up 14 points (6G-8A) in just four games.

Players to Watch:

Saginaw's first-round import pick Nikita Klepov continues his offensive dominance early in the season with five points (3G-2A) in three games. Klepov scored twice in Saginaw's game Friday night against the IceDogs, with Egor Barabanov getting the assist on both of them. Barabanov has also had a strong offensive start to the year with seven points (2G-5A) in his first three OHL games. Carson Harmer scored in his season debut after returning from Utah Mammoth rookie camp. Harmer had 50 points in 68 games last season to lead Spirit rookies in scoring.

The Spirit have nine players who have attended NHL camps this month:

Zayne Parekh (CGY), Nic Sima (CBJ), Hayden Barch (NSH), Michael Misa (SJ), Carson Harmer (UTA), Stepan Shurygin (UTA), Xander Velliaris (VAN), Miroslav Satan (WSH), Jacob Cloutier (WPG).

Hunter McKenzie has been the offensive powerhouse for Guelph so far this season, leading the team with four points (4G-0A) in three games. McKenzie had 19 points in 66 games last season, but the left winger is already on pace to eclipse that mark. Storm captain Charlie Paquette is the team's leading scorer from 2024-2025, finishing his fourth OHL season with 37G-33A--70P. Saturday in Saginaw is expected to be his second game of the season after returning from Dallas Stars rookie camp. Paquette failed to register a point Friday against the Generals.

Defenders Noah Jenken and Daniil Skvortsov have returned from NHL camps this past month, and each one has already earned their way onto the score sheet. Jenken has one goal in two games and finished last season fourth in points among Storm defensemen. Skvortsov finished third in points among defensemen with the Storm last season as a rookie and has one point (0G-1A) in three games so far this season.

The Storm have seven players who have attended NHL camps this month:

Quinn Beauchesne (PIT), Noah Jenken (CBJ), Jett Luchanko (PHI), Charlie Paquette (DAL), Daniil Skvortsov (CGY), Grant Spada (TBL), Rowan Topp (MIN).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Guelph's NHL Drafted Players:

Ethan Miedema (BUF)

Charlie Paquette (DAL)

Quinn Beauchesne (PIT)

Grant Spada (TBL)







