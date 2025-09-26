Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Niagara IceDogs

Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (1-0-1-0) host the Niagara IceDogs (1-1-0-0) on Friday, September 26th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

The Spirit celebrate their first 989 Connect Night of the season on Friday night. They'll don specialty warmup jerseys featuring elements from the Bay City, Midland, and Saginaw communities and celebrate local non-profits from the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit fell to the Flint Firebirds in overtime of their home opener on Saturday, September 20th. Saginaw scored four goals in the first period, including Brody Pepoy's first in the OHL. The Firebirds' Jeremy Martin would score a hat trick in regulation, and Dima Zhilkin would force overtime late in the third period. Chase Hull scored the OT winner for Flint, though the Spirit pick up points in both of their first two games to begin 2025-2026.

The Niagara IceDogs won their home opener after scoring five unanswered goals for a 5-1 victory over the Sudbury Wolves. Cole Cooksey picked up his first goal in the OHL, and IceDogs goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko stopped 31 of 32 shots in his first career start. Niagara's first-round pick in 2025, Ryerson Edgar, not only scored his first goal in the league, but netted a hat trick and an assist for a four-point night.

This Season:

Friday is the first of two games this season between the Spirit and the IceDogs. Last season, each team grabbed their respective home win. Saginaw's Carson Harmer scored a hat trick in a 6-3 Spirit win on December 29th, 2024. The IceDogs were led by a five-point night from Braidy Wassilyn (1G-4A) on just two weeks later in a 7-2 win at the Meridian Centre.

Players to Watch:

Saginaw's rookies shone in last game with Brody Pepoy (1G), Levi Harper (1A), and Ryan Hanrahan (1A) each picking up points against the Firebirds. The Spirit are also expecting the return of more key players from NHL rookie camps on Friday night. Jacob Cloutier (WPG) was named to the OHL's Second All-Rookie Team last season with 23G-24A-47P and brings a high level of compete back from Winnipeg Jets camp. Overage forward Nic Sima is also expected to make his season debut on Friday night after attending Columbus Blue Jackets camp as a free agent invite. Sima established a career-high 18G-17A-35P in 62 games last season.

The Spirit have nine players who have attended NHL camps this month:

Zayne Parekh (CGY), Nic Sima (CBJ), Hayden Barch (NSH), Michael Misa (SJ), Carson Harmer (UTA), Stepan Shurygin (UTA), Xander Velliaris (VAN), Miroslav Satan (WSH), Jacob Cloutier (WPG).

Ryerson Edgar leads the Niagara IceDogs in points (3G - 1A) after two games played. The 17-year-old was picked tenth overall by the IceDogs in 2025, and has ridden the momentum of a point-per-game preseason into regular season play. This past week, forward Ryan Roobroeck was one of the first three players named to the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Roobroeck is entering his third season with the Niagara IceDogs after putting up 87 points (41G - 46A) in 64 games last season. He is considered to be one of the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft. The IceDogs also anticipate the return of Winnipeg Jets prospect and captain Kevin He on Friday night, looking to build on his career-best 36G-29A-75P in 2024-2025.

The IceDogs have had three players attend NHL camps this month:

Riley Patterson (VAN), Kevin He (WPG), Ethan Czata (TBL)

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Niagara's NHL Drafted Players:

Kevin He (WPG)

Ethan Czata (TBL)

Riley Patterson (VAN)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.