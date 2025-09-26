Kingston Hosts the Hounds for the Lone Time this Season Tonight

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return to home ice tonight at Slush Puppie Place for a showdown with the Soo Greyhounds. Fans won't want to miss this one - it's the Greyhounds' lone visit to Kingston this season, making it a rare chance to see these two clubs clash in the Limestone City.

The Frontenacs will be bolstered by some key reinforcements as they look to build momentum. Forwards Jacob Battaglia, Kieren Dervin, and Tyler Hopkins, along with defenseman André Mondoux are all back in the lineup tonight. Their return provides a big boost of energy and depth on both sides of the puck, giving Kingston some added firepower and stability heading into a tough matchup.

The Greyhounds come in as one of the contenders in the OHL's Western Conference this season, known for their speed and skill. Kingston will need to be sharp defensively and take advantage of opportunities on the power play to slow down the Soo's attack.

On home ice, the Frontenacs will look to lean on the energy of the Slush Puppie Place crowd and make the most of their strengthened lineup. With only one chance each year to host the Greyhounds, expect a hard-fought battle as Kingston looks to send their fans home happy and get their first win on home ice in this young season.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

The newly minted captain of the Frontenacs will be making his season debut tonight after returning from Calgary Flames training camp earlier this week. Battaglia is looking to not only replicate and improve upon his 40 goal, 90 point season from last year; but also lead the younger Frontenacs in the right direction. It's most likely Battaglia's final season in the OHL as a signed 19-year old player who is eligible to play in the AHL next year, and Battaglia wants to make the most of what time he has left. He's gone on record saying he believes this team is good enough in a wide open Eastern Conference; so let's see what Battaglia has in store for his season debut.

Soo - Chase Reid (#25)

The 2025 NHL Draft eligible defender has dazzled Greyhounds fans and the OHL as a whole since joining the Soo roster midway through the 24-25 season. The offensive defenceman has a point-per-game in his 42 games played in his career and is a top ranked prospect for the upcoming NHL draft. Look for the Greyhounds powerplay to run through Reid as he is more than capable of making other teams pay for their mistakes.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







