Four-Goal Third Period Powers Rangers to 5-2 Victory over Otters

Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers celebrate after a goal against the Erie Otters

Kitchener, Ont. - After a 1-1 deadlock through 40 minutes of play, the Kitchener Rangers exploded with a four-goal third period to take down the visiting Erie Otters.

The Otters did strike first through Callum Hughes' first goal of the season, and they led by that single goal after 20 minutes of play. Haeden Ellis got his second of the year on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 through 40 minutes of play. Luca Romano gave Kitchener their first lead of the night four minutes into the third period via the man advantage, but the Otters had a response 30 seconds later to tie the game once again. Jack Pridham restored the lead in his return to the Kitchener line-up and a sweet give-and-go play with Christian Humphreys. Tanner Lam got the last two goals for Kitchener, one coming with the Erie net empty.

Cameron Reid recorded a multi-point game in his first game as captain. Christian Humphreys also returned to the line-up with a bang recording three assists and leading all skaters in points. Christian Kirsch made 22 stops on the Rangers crease playing to his first career OHL victory.

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

ER 1 - KIT 0

9:27 Callum Hughes (1) - Alex Misiak, Michael D'Alessio

Shots: ER 8 - KIT 11

Second Period

ER 1 - KIT 1 - PPG

8:45 Haeden Ellis (2) - Cameron Arquette, Jakub Chromiak

Shots: ER 15 - KIT 21

Third Period

ER 1 - KIT 2 - PPG

4:00 Luca Romano (1) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys

ER 2 - KIT 2

4:30 Ty Challenger (1) - Gabriel Frasca

ER 2 - KIT 3 - PPG

12:49 Jack Pridham (1) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys

ER 2 - KIT 4

16:34 Tanner Lam (3) - Matheas Stark, Haeden Ellis

ER 2 - KIT 5

19:34 Tanner Lam (4) - Chrisitan Humphreys, Andrew MacNiel

Shots: ER 24 - KIT 26

The Numbers Game:

Power play: ER 0/3 - KIT 3/6

FO%: ER 30% - KIT 70%

The Starting Goalies:

Noah Erliden (ER) - 21/25 Saves, Four goals against

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 22/24 Saves, Two goals against

UP NEXT:

The Rangers hit the road for another back-to-back, this time to face the Owen Sound Attack in a Saturday night matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

