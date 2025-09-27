Four-Goal Third Period Powers Rangers to 5-2 Victory over Otters
Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - After a 1-1 deadlock through 40 minutes of play, the Kitchener Rangers exploded with a four-goal third period to take down the visiting Erie Otters.
The Otters did strike first through Callum Hughes' first goal of the season, and they led by that single goal after 20 minutes of play. Haeden Ellis got his second of the year on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 through 40 minutes of play. Luca Romano gave Kitchener their first lead of the night four minutes into the third period via the man advantage, but the Otters had a response 30 seconds later to tie the game once again. Jack Pridham restored the lead in his return to the Kitchener line-up and a sweet give-and-go play with Christian Humphreys. Tanner Lam got the last two goals for Kitchener, one coming with the Erie net empty.
Cameron Reid recorded a multi-point game in his first game as captain. Christian Humphreys also returned to the line-up with a bang recording three assists and leading all skaters in points. Christian Kirsch made 22 stops on the Rangers crease playing to his first career OHL victory.
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
ER 1 - KIT 0
9:27 Callum Hughes (1) - Alex Misiak, Michael D'Alessio
Shots: ER 8 - KIT 11
Second Period
ER 1 - KIT 1 - PPG
8:45 Haeden Ellis (2) - Cameron Arquette, Jakub Chromiak
Shots: ER 15 - KIT 21
Third Period
ER 1 - KIT 2 - PPG
4:00 Luca Romano (1) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys
ER 2 - KIT 2
4:30 Ty Challenger (1) - Gabriel Frasca
ER 2 - KIT 3 - PPG
12:49 Jack Pridham (1) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys
ER 2 - KIT 4
16:34 Tanner Lam (3) - Matheas Stark, Haeden Ellis
ER 2 - KIT 5
19:34 Tanner Lam (4) - Chrisitan Humphreys, Andrew MacNiel
Shots: ER 24 - KIT 26
The Numbers Game:
Shots: ER 24 - KIT 26
Power play: ER 0/3 - KIT 3/6
FO%: ER 30% - KIT 70%
The Starting Goalies:
Noah Erliden (ER) - 21/25 Saves, Four goals against
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 22/24 Saves, Two goals against
UP NEXT:
The Rangers hit the road for another back-to-back, this time to face the Owen Sound Attack in a Saturday night matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers celebrate after a goal against the Erie Otters
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025
- Frontenacs' Powerplay Goes Quiet, Greyhounds Take 5-4 Win in a Shootout - Kingston Frontenacs
- Saginaw Falls to Niagara in the Shootout After Five-Goal Second Period - Saginaw Spirit
- Four-Goal Third Period Powers Rangers to 5-2 Victory over Otters - Kitchener Rangers
- Saginaw Falls to Niagara in the Shootout After Five-Goal Second Period - Saginaw Spirit
- Erliden Stops 21 as Otters Fall in Kitchener - Erie Otters
- Generals Blow out Storm 7-1, Earn First Victory of Season - Oshawa Generals
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Captain and Leadership Group for the 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Dr. David Robinson to Lead Bulldogs Medical Department - Brantford Bulldogs
- David Bedkowski Named 29th Captain in Attack Franchise History - Owen Sound Attack
- Kingston Hosts the Hounds for the Lone Time this Season Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- J.P. Laciak Takes Two Championships to Toronto - Brantford Bulldogs
- Rangers Welcome Otters to Town on First Responder's Night - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Niagara IceDogs - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Head to Guelph to Take on the Storm - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day - September 26 - OSH at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Blank Wolves 4-0 - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Four-Goal Third Period Powers Rangers to 5-2 Victory over Otters
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Captain and Leadership Group for the 2025-26 Season
- Rangers Welcome Otters to Town on First Responder's Night
- Kitchener Rangers Launch Level of Legacy Program to Honour Franchise Icons
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Roster Updates