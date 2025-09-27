Generals Blow out Storm 7-1, Earn First Victory of Season

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals went to Guelph and picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion, dominating the Storm on the scoreboard 7-1.

The first five minutes were not too eventful, but the Gens would get the game's first goal with Vadim Smirnov following up on a Ben Cormier point shot, stuffing the bouncing rebound home wide open on the doorstep. It was Smirnov's third point in his first three games.

Moments after killing off a penalty, Oshawa would add another. After Brady Murnane cleared a puck that bounced all the way into the Guelph end, Jalen Lobo won a foot race and fed a streaking Luke Posthumus, who ripped it past the glove of Colin Ellsworth for his second goal in as many contests.

Piling up the shot totals, however, the Storm would capitalize late in the period just before another penalty expired as Hunter McKenzie got lost in coverage and tipped home a rebound off an initial shot from Owen Topp. It was McKenzie's fourth goal in his first three games to cut the Generals' lead to one.

Just six seconds after their lead got cut in half, the Gens went right back to work, taking possession off the neutral zone faceoff and Lobo would hook up with Posthumus again. After firing his first goal in from his off-wing, Posthumus wired home his second of the period from his one-time side post and in to restore Oshawa's two-goal lead.

Despite being heavily outshot in the opening period, the Generals would take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Oshawa scored three on as many shots in the period, chasing the young goaltender, Ellsworth.

With a new netminder in Zachary Jovanovski getting the crease for Guelph to start the second, the Gens would not make life easy for him. Leading a two-on-one rush up the ice just 53 seconds into the period, Owen Griffin snapped it past Jovanovski's glove for his first goal of the season in his return to the lineup back from Blue Jackets' training camp.

Up by three, Oshawa would get another one on the man-advantage thanks to the Lobo's first OHL tally. Just 25 seconds into the power play, Lobo, parked just outside the crease, tipped home Zack Sandhu's point shot off the shaft of his stick for this third point of the night.

Up 5-1 going into the third period, Griffin would add to a sixth on the board with his second on the night, taking the puck from end-to-end on another two-on-one and ripping it blocker side on Jovanovski.

Late in the third, already up by five, Sam Roberts would knock in a rebound shot from Onni Kalto on his way down to the ice, putting an exclamation point on an explosive offensive performance for Oshawa.

Despite scoring so many on just 19 shots, the Generals' speed and work ethic certainly helped them achieve the offensive performance they were looking for tonight with many odd-man rushes and great shot executions.

There were many great performances all around, including two-goal nights from both Griffin and Posthumus and three points for Lobo. Give credit to goaltender Jalen Cholette as well, who picked up his first OHL win, stopping 43 of 44 Guelph shots, including 16 of 17 in the first period. Head Coach Mario Pouliot also gets his first win behind an Ontario Hockey League bench.

Up next for the Generals is a matchup against the Windsor Spitfires back home this Sunday at 6:05 pm in Terry O'Reilly's jersey retirement night. Catch the action on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Vadim Smirnov (2) from Ben Cormier and Porter Byrd-Leitner at 5:07

OSH 2nd Goal: Luke Posthumus (2) from Jalen Lobo and Brady Murnane at 10:19

GUE 1st Goal: Hunter McKenzie (4) from Rowan Topp and Daniil Skvortsov at 17:10

OSH 3rd Goal: Luke Posthumus (3) from Jalen Lobo at 17:16

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 4th Goal: Owen Griffin (1) from Zack Sandhu at 0:53

OSH 5th Goal: Jalen Lobo (1) from Zack Sandhu and Owen Griffin at 7:49

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 6th Goal: Owen Griffin (2) Unassisted at 3:58

OSH 7th Goal: Sam Roberts (2) from Onni Kalto and Brooks Rogowski at 18:50

OSH Power Play: 1/3

GUE Power Play: 1/2

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 43 saves on 44 shots

Colin Ellsworth (GUE): 0 saves on 3 shots

Zachary Jovanovski (GUE): 12 saves on 16 shots







