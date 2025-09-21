Generals Return to TTC, Host Frontenacs in 2025/26 Home Opener

Published on September 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Regular season hockey is back at the TTC as the Oshawa Generals return for their home opener against a division rival in the Kingston Frontenacs.

The Gens are coming off a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the North Bay Battalion in their season opener. It was a hard-fought road effort, but Oshawa fell short on the back of a slow start.

Kingston played their home opener a day later, where they were handed a lobsided 6-2 defeat by the Ottawa 67's. The Frontenacs, after falling just short to the Barrie Colts in the second-round last year, aim to soar higher in the Eastern Conference this season as another young and hungry team.

Both teams have played fairly even against each other in recent memory with Oshawa owning a 17-17-0-2 regular season record against Kingston since the 2019/20 campaign. However, the Gens did take the season series between the two last year 6-2, including wins in all four home games against the Frontenacs.

The Generals have hosted Kingston in two of their last five home openers. Oshawa won both games, taking the 2023/24 home opener 5-4 and the 2019/20 home opener 4-1.

Both teams still have players off at NHL training camps. Oshawa has Beckett Sennecke, Owen Griffin and Ben Danford away while notable names missing for Kingston include Jacob Battaglia and Tyler Hopkins.

However, the Generals had many great performances from first-year players in Thursday's opener. Look for Sam Roberts to make another impact fresh of his first OHL goal in his first game.

For Kingston, watch out for one of their rookies in Whitby, ON native, Ty Robar, who also scored in his first OHL game.

The puck drops at 6:05 pm. Catch the action on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







