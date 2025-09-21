Spitfires Beat London, 4-1

WINDSOR, ON - The air inside Windsor's arena was electric, the anticipation nearly crackling through every seat. It was September 20, 2025, the home opener of the OHL season for the Windsor Spitfires, and they faced off against their storied rivals, the London Knights. Fans in Spitfires jerseys filled the stands, voices hoarse already from cheering, banners held aloft, hoping for a strong start.

From the opening faceoff, Windsor came out with purpose. Quick passes, crisp skating, and a physical edge marked their play. The Knights tried to match, but Windsor's forecheck disrupted their breakout, forcing turnovers and creating chances. It was in that opening period that Windsor drew first blood - a goal from Makysh sent the arena into a frenzy. The Spitfires led 1-0 after one.

The second period saw both teams trading momentum. London managed to get on the board, answering back with a goal that cut the lead, reminding Windsor that the Knights were not going to go away quietly. But the Spitfires, confident and steady, kept pressing. They found another goal before the period ended, as Belchetz would score on the powerplay.

By the third period, Windsor seized control. The Spitfires' defense tightened, shutting down London's top forwards, forcing scrambles and blocked shots. Joey Costanzo, making his season debut, stood tall under pressure, robbing point-blank chances and stealing momentum. Meanwhile, Windsor's offense married pace with precision - a third goal came, followed by a fourth, sealing the outcome. At the final horn it read: Spitfires 4, Knights 1.

Key players stood out. For Windsor, Ethan Belchetz contributed a goal and an assist. Carson Woodallwas up there too, adding two assists as part of the attacking push. Cole Davis slipped one in shorthanded - a coming-through moment that earned him "Play of the Night" praise. On London's side, Logan Hawery scored their lone goal, a sign that even in defeat there was fight.

In goal for Windsor, Joey Costanzo made 19 saves. He was tested but refused to yield more than once, his composure and timing helping preserve the win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday when the Sudbury Wolves come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

By Nicholas Welsh







