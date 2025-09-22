Niagara Opens Season in Style with Victory over Wolves
Published on September 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs opened their season on Sunday afternoon, skating to a 5-1 victory over the Sudbury Wolves at the Meridian Centre.
Rookie forward Ryerson Edgar stole the spotlight, recording his first career OHL hat trick in just his second game.
Edgar finished with four points (3G, 1A) and etched his name into the IceDogs' record books. His second goal of the night came just six seconds into the third period, setting a new franchise mark for fastest goal to begin a period.
The afternoon was also filled with other memorable firsts. Overager Cole Cooksey scored his first OHL goal, while rookie netminder Vladislav Yermolenko earned his first career start and win, turning aside 31 of 32 shots.
Veteran forward Sean Doherty capped off the scoring with his first of the season to secure the IceDogs' convincing home-opening victory.
With the win, Niagara begins its campaign on the right foot, showcasing both veteran leadership and an exciting crop of young talent. The IceDogs will look to build on the momentum when they return to action on Friday in Saginaw.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2025
- Niagara Opens Season in Style with Victory over Wolves - Niagara IceDogs
- First Road Game of the Season for the Frontenacs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Return to TTC, Host Frontenacs in 2025/26 Home Opener - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Beat London, 4-1 - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Niagara IceDogs Stories
- Niagara Opens Season in Style with Victory over Wolves
- IceDogs Acquire Frolov, Reid in Trade with Flint
- Niagara IceDogs Join St. Catharines Terry Fox Run, Helping Raise $112K for Cancer Research
- IceDogs Fall to Steelheads 4-3 in Preseason Finale
- Bulldogs Bite Back to Defeat IceDogs 7-2 in Preseason Matchup