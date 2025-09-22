Niagara Opens Season in Style with Victory over Wolves

Published on September 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs opened their season on Sunday afternoon, skating to a 5-1 victory over the Sudbury Wolves at the Meridian Centre.

Rookie forward Ryerson Edgar stole the spotlight, recording his first career OHL hat trick in just his second game.

Edgar finished with four points (3G, 1A) and etched his name into the IceDogs' record books. His second goal of the night came just six seconds into the third period, setting a new franchise mark for fastest goal to begin a period.

The afternoon was also filled with other memorable firsts. Overager Cole Cooksey scored his first OHL goal, while rookie netminder Vladislav Yermolenko earned his first career start and win, turning aside 31 of 32 shots.

Veteran forward Sean Doherty capped off the scoring with his first of the season to secure the IceDogs' convincing home-opening victory.

With the win, Niagara begins its campaign on the right foot, showcasing both veteran leadership and an exciting crop of young talent. The IceDogs will look to build on the momentum when they return to action on Friday in Saginaw.







