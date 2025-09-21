First Road Game of the Season for the Frontenacs

Published on September 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back in action tonight as they travel to see their East Division rivals, the Oshawa Generals, for the first matchup between the two teams early in the new season.

The Frontenacs are looking to get into the win column as they continue the opening weekend of the season. After a tough 6-2 loss to the Ottawa 67's in their Home Opener on Friday night, the Frontenacs want to get on the right track tonight against the Generals. Every point matters in the tight Eastern Conference race, and tonight's contest provides an important measuring stick against a Generals team that went to back-to-back OHL Finals.

The matchup always carries extra weight when Kingston and Oshawa meet. The Generals have had the Frontenacs numbers on their home turf in the last few seasons, but this is a different, much younger Oshawa team. A lot of players have graduated, while captain Ben Danford and superstar forward Beckett Sennecke are still at NHL training camps with their respective teams. Kingston needs a strong start if they want to get into the win column for the first time this season.

Pride, rivalry, and early-season momentum are all on the line when the Fronts take the ice against the Generals. The puck drops at 6:05PM in Oshawa.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matthew Frost (#14)

Coming to the Frontenacs from the BCHL over the offseason, Frost has a world of talent ready to break out. Although he didn't show up on the score sheet in Kingston's only game so far this season, Frost had a couple of great scoring chances and showed his playmaking abilities. As he settles into the OHL, look for Frost to start putting up points on the board.

Oshawa - Brooks Rogowski (#10)

He played more of a depth role in his rookie season last year, but the 6'6" power forward from Brighton, Michigan has scouts keeping an eye on him heading into his NHL draft-eligible season. Now playing in the top six on a younger Generals team, Rogowski has a perfect opportunity to break out and showcase his skill.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







