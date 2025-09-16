Ty Robar Commits to the Kingston Frontenacs

Published on September 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Ty Robar to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

Ty was selected by the Frontenacs in the sixth round, using the 118th overall pick during the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

"Ty is a responsible, right shot, two-way center with a high hockey IQ" said General Manager, Kory Cooper.

The 6'0", 174 lbs. forward from Whitby, ON spent the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Titans U16 program of the GTHL. In 74 total games he scored 29 goals while adding 48 assists for 77 points. He scored a shorthanded goal in his preseason debut with the Frontenacs on Sunday against the Sudbury Wolves.

Cooper continued "Ty will spend this season developing in Pickering Jr A, with continuing to work with us here in Kingston. He will be a strong piece for the future of the Frontenacs."

The Frontenacs open the 2025-26 season on Friday, September 19 against the Ottawa 67's.







