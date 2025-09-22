Generals' Home Opener Spoiled by Frontenacs 5-2

Oshawa, On. - In their first game back home in front of a rocking fanbase at the TTC, the Oshawa Generals were downed 5-2 by the visiting Kingston Frontenacs.

Back on home ice, the Gens felt the momentum early and were off to a much faster start, skating hard, finishing checks and generating plenty of dangerous chances.

Oshawa's strong start would be rewarded just 1:35 into the contest with Luke Posthumus collecting his first as a Gen. The play started with Colin Feeley forcing a turnover and Vadim Smirnov would make a great one-touch pass to Posthumus, who ripped it low glove past Gavin Betts.

Later in the frame, the Generals would add another one thanks to Rowan Sang's first OHL tally. After buzzing in the Kingston zone, Brady Blaseg tried a shot towards the goal that was blocked, but the puck came right onto Sang's stick and he fired it high glove past Betts from the slot.

Despite a strong showing in the opening period by Oshawa, Kingston would counter with great looks of their own and got one back late in the first thanks to Lukas Moore gaining the Generals' zone and firing one blocker side past Isaac Gravelle.

After taking just a one-goal lead into the intermission, the Generals would fend off Kingston's efforts to get the game tied in the second period whilst getting more great offensive chances. Both Betts and Gravelle would come up with key saves for their teams in the middle 20.

Still a 2-1 deadlock mid-way through the third period, Kingston would break through and tie it up. After holding the Generals in their own zone, rookie Andrew Kuzma walked out to the high slot and wired a shot passed a screened Gravelle.

Moments later, Oshawa would be penalized for tripping and the Frontenacs would take the lead. After the Generals went for a short-handed rush, Kuzma would lead Kingston back the other way, drop it to Landon Wright and he snapped it over Gravelle's glove.

Just 29 seconds after going ahead 3-2, the Frontenacs would get a three-on-one rush and Andrew's brother, Robin Kuzma would tap home a pass from Nolan Snyder into an open net to make it a two-goal Kingston lead.

After Oshawa pulled Gravelle for an extra attacker late in the third, Kingston's Tomas Pobezal would skate it home into an empty net to put it away.

In a matchup that would see both teams looking for their first wins of the new season, the Frontenacs got the better of the Generals on the back of four third period goals.

Sang would get third star of the game for the Generals on the back of his first OHL goal.

Next up for Oshawa is a trip to Guelph to face-off against the Storm this coming Friday at 7:07 pm. Catch the action on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.

The Generals' next game at Tribute Communities Centre will be against the Windsor Spitfires in Terry O'Reilly's jersey retirement night next Sunday at 6:05 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Luke Posthumus (1) from Vadim Smirnov and Colin Feeley at 1:35

OSH 2nd Goal: Rowan Sang (1) from Brady Blaseg at 7:59

KGN 1st Goal: Lukas Moore (1) from Riley Clark and Tomas Pobezal at 18:28

2nd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

3rd Period Scoring:

KGN 2nd Goal: Andrew Kuzma (1) from Matthew Frost and Will Bishop at 10:17

KGN 3rd Goal (PP): Landon Wright (1) from Andrew Kuzma and Vann Williamson at 13:05

KGN 4th Goal: Robin Kuzma (1) from Nolan Snyder and Maleek McGowan at 13:34

KGN 5th Goal (EN): Tomas Pobezal (1) from Nolan Snyder at 18:26

KGN Power Play: 1/4

OSH Power Play: 0/2

Gavin Betts (KGN): 25 saves on 27 shots

Isaac Gravelle (OSH): 27 saves on 31 shots







