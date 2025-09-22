OHL Friday Night Faceoff: Oshawa at Guelph

Published on September 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







The OHL Friday Night Faceoff spotlight shifts to Sleeman Centre in Guelph this week as the Storm host the Oshawa Generals in one of seven Friday night games across the league. Fans can watch the action live and free on FloHockey's YouTube, X, and Facebook channels, as well as the OHL's Facebook page and the pages of both participating teams. Puck drop is set for 7:07 pm.

The Storm bring plenty of intrigue into this matchup, led by 2025 OHL Priority Selection second overall choice Jaakko Wycisk, who looks to continue his strong introduction to the league. Another standout has been Hunter McKenzie, who has opened the season red hot with three goals through his first two games.

Oshawa comes in with part of its roster still away at NHL training camps, creating opportunities for younger names to step forward. One to watch is Brooks Rogowski, skating in his NHL Draft-eligible season and looking to establish himself early in the Generals' lineup.

With a pair of young talents making noise for Guelph and a motivated Oshawa squad eager to steal points on the road, Friday night's game sets up as a fast-paced early season clash in front of the Storm faithful.

Puck drop is set for 7:07 pm. A new Friday Night Faceoff matchup will be featured free every week throughout the 2025-26 season across FloHockey's social platforms, while subscribers can continue to watch every OHL game all season long on FloHockey.tv and the FloSports app.

Watch on YouTube

Watch on X

Watch on Facebook







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.