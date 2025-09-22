Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Hunter McKenzie

Published on September 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is fourth year winger Hunter McKenzie!

Hunter's Manchu Wok 3-itme combo of choice includes Mandarin Grilled Chicken, Shrimp Stir Fry, and Sweet and Sour Pork.

Hunter began the 2025/2026 season potting a pair of goals in the Home Opener against the Erie Otters, the goals include a short handed marker and an empty netter that helped lift the Storm to a 5-2 win. In the second game of the season, the Storm visited the Barrie Colts where Hunter added another goal to his stat sheet in what would end up being a 6-2 loss.

About Manchu Wok

Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.