Patterson Inks Elc with Canucks

Published on September 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that the club has agreed to terms with forward Riley Patterson on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Patterson, 19, completed his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Barrie Colts in 2024-25, recording 59 points (25-34-59), 19 penalty minutes, and a +9 plus/minus rating. The Burlington, ON native also appeared in 16 playoff games, posting 12 points (6-6-12) and eight penalty minutes.

Patterson was recently acquired by the Niagara IceDogs earlier this month in exchange for five draft selections. The 6'0", 192lbs forward has appeared in 132 games across two seasons, all with Barrie, registering 121 points (54-67-121), 29 penalty minutes, and a +16 plus/minus rating. He has also skated in 22 career playoff contests, scoring 15 points (8-7-15) and 15 penalty minutes.

Patterson was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round, 125th overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and is looking to make his debut with the IceDogs upon his return from Vancouver.







