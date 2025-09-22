Nedlaw Group Named Official Roofing Partner & Helmet Sponsor of Attack

The Owen Sound Attack are excited to welcome the Nedlaw Group into the Attack family as the team's Official Roofing Partner. As part of this partnership, the Nedlaw Group will be proudly featured at the Harry Lumley Bayshore as well as on all Attack helmets during the season.

"We are proud to be able to welcome another amazing community partner, like the Nedlaw Group into the Attack fold" said Manager, Marketing and Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "Nedlaw Group is committed to excellence and innovation, two things that the Attack organizations strives in everything we do. Having their logo proudly displayed around the Bayshore and on our helmets is a reminder to both organizations strong commitment to the community and our commitment to strong community connections."

"As a local company deeply rooted in this community, Nedlaw Roofing is incredibly proud to be the new helmet sponsor and the Official Roofing Partner of the Owen Sound Attack" said John Walden, Nedlaw Roofing. "Supporting such a dedicated and community-driven organization is an honour, and we're excited to stand behind a team that truly represents the spirit and strength of Owen Sound."

The Nedlaw logo will made its debut in Friday nights 3-2 overtime victory over the London Knights, Attack fans will get their first look at when the Attack open the home portion of their 2025-26 campaign with a double header weekend at the Bayshore. First against division rival the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, September 27th at 7pm, then highway 26 rival the Barrie Colts on Sunday, September 28th at 2pm. Don't miss your first chance to see the Bayshore since it's renovation and your Attack for the 2025-26 season; secure your tickets by visiting the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, by phone at 519-371-7452 or  online.







